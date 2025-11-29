Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Delhi Blast: Probe Agency NIA Arrests 2 From Uttarakhand's Haldwani

The Delhi Police had received a clue from Haldwani through the call details of a mobile number linked to Dr Umar Nabi, the main accused in the blast outside the Red Fort, and based on it, the accused were arrested, they said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi Blast: Probe Agency NIA Arrests 2 From Uttarakhand's Haldwani
15 people were killed in the blast in Delhi on November 10 (File)
Haldwani:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an imam and one of his associates from the Banbhulpura area here, in connection with a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police had received a clue from Haldwani through the call details of a mobile number linked to Dr Umar Nabi, the main accused in the blast outside the Red Fort, and based on it, the accused were arrested, they said.

The accused, Mohammad Asif, the imam of the Bilali mosque, and Nazar Kamal, an electrician, were arrested on Friday night by an team of NIA with the help of police from Delhi and Haldwani, they said, adding that the duo have been taken to Delhi.

Following the arrest, a large force from several police stations, led by Haldwani city Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Katyal and Lal Kuan Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepshikha Agarwal, arrived in Banbhulpura.

Police have tightened security around the Bilali mosque and the imam's house, Katyal said.

The NIA team and Uttarakhand Police personnel went to a mosque in Nainital to question some people, the official said.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Blast, Delhi Blast Case, Delhi Blast Case Accused
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com