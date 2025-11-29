Delhi Blast: Probe Agency NIA Arrests 2 From Uttarakhand's Haldwani

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an imam and one of his associates from the Banbhulpura area here, in connection with a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police had received a clue from Haldwani through the call details of a mobile number linked to Dr Umar Nabi, the main accused in the blast outside the Red Fort, and based on it, the accused were arrested, they said.

The accused, Mohammad Asif, the imam of the Bilali mosque, and Nazar Kamal, an electrician, were arrested on Friday night by an team of NIA with the help of police from Delhi and Haldwani, they said, adding that the duo have been taken to Delhi.

Following the arrest, a large force from several police stations, led by Haldwani city Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Katyal and Lal Kuan Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepshikha Agarwal, arrived in Banbhulpura.

Police have tightened security around the Bilali mosque and the imam's house, Katyal said.

The NIA team and Uttarakhand Police personnel went to a mosque in Nainital to question some people, the official said.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

