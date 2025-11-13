Centre Orders Probe Into Al Falah University's Funding After Delhi Blast

The government has ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a probe into the funding of the Al Falah University in Faridabad that has emerged as a key link between the terror suspects arrested over the Delhi blasts, sources said. It was at this institution that the conspiracy was allegedly hatched to carry out the 10/11 blast.

The centre has now sought a forensic audit of the accounts of the Al Falah University. Besides, the Economic Offences Wing (Delhi Police) has also been asked to look into its functioning.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had already been probing the Delhi blast.

The financial investigation agencies swung into action after at least four doctors of the university were found linked to the blast that ripped through the heart of the national capital on Monday evening. At least 13 died and nearly two dozen were injured after a Hyundai i20 car exploded in slow-moving traffic near the Red Fort on November 11.

The Al Falah Connection

Spread over 70 acres, the Al Falah is a private institution located about 27 km from the Delhi-Haryana border. Dr Umar Mohammad, driver of the i20 that exploded on Monday, was a doctor at the university. So were Dr Shaheen Saeed, Dr Adil Rather, and Dr Muzammil Shakeel; all are in police custody currently and are being questioned.

The police have found incriminating materials in the room of Dr Muzammil Shakeel at the university. This includes the diaries of two doctors that contained coded messages, besides electronic devices belonging to them.

It has also emerged that the terror suspects met secretly in Dr. Muzammil's room at the university to discuss their terror plans. They had also smuggled some chemicals from the university's laboratory for use in bomb-making.

The university management has said it has "no connection" with the suspects detained in connection with the blast.