Delhi BJP To Launch Door-To-Door Campaign, Intensify Protest Against AAP

Delhi BJP will intensify its protest against the alleged liquor policy scam of the Arvind Kejriwal government by holding a door-to-door campaign and making people aware about it at markets and metro stations across the city, party leaders said on Wednesday.

They said the party will launch the campaign on March 16 and it will run till March 26.

Chief Minister Kejriwal is "directly involved" in the liquor policy scam, alleged Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, asserting the BJP will continue the struggle till Mr Kejriwal steps down from his post.

BJP leaders and workers will also stage a protest at Jantar Mantar and gherao the assembly and AAP ministers demanding Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said at a press conference.

The BJP has sustained its attack on the AAP government over the alleged scam related to the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

The policy was withdrawn by the AAP government last year after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Mr Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia, one of the accused in a case registered by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week.

