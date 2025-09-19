Video: Fans Queue Up From Midnight As iPhone 17 Hits Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Stores

Apple's latest iPhone 17 series hit the shelves in India today, with massive crowds forming early morning queues and even leading to moments of chaos at flagship Apple outlets.

In Delhi, hundreds of eager buyers lined up outside the Apple Saket store well before sunrise. Videos on X showed fans cheering as the store gates opened. Many, waiting through the night, wanted to be among the first to grab the new model.

A video obtained by news agency ANI showed a queue of people sitting outside the Select Citywalk Mall.

#WATCH | Long queues seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket Apple started its iPhone 17 series sale in India today. pic.twitter.com/mjxZAFheWC — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

Customers began forming lines at midnight, hours before the store opened at 8 am, IANS reported.

Delhi: Long queues of Apple buyers lined up outside Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Delhi, as the iPhone 17 series went on sale for the first time. Lines began forming at midnight, ahead of the store's opening at 8 AM pic.twitter.com/st16LjUYUr — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2025

Clips from Bengaluru also went viral on X. One of the first customers to step out with a brand-new iPhone 17 shared his excitement after making the purchase.

"I have been an early buyer for the last few years. We have been waiting since last week. We booked four units, and this model is comparatively better than the last three models," he told PTI.

VIDEO | Bengaluru: A customer who just bought a phone from the iPhone 17 series says, "I have been an early buyer for the last few years. We have been waiting since last week. We booked four units, and this model is comparatively better than the last three models..."#iPhone17… pic.twitter.com/v8Rn4x04F8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

Mumbai witnessed similar excitement at Apple's Bandra Kurla Complex store, where videos showed long queues of eager customers waiting for the iPhone 17 series.

#WATCH | Long queues seen outside the Apple store in Mumbai's BKC Apple started its iPhone 17 series sale in India today. pic.twitter.com/FjXVA8x8sy — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

A customer who travelled from Gujarat's Ahmedabad for the launch, told ANI, "I come from Ahmedabad every time Apple launches a new iPhone. I have been waiting since 5 am."

#WATCH | Mumbai | A customer from Ahmedabad, Manoj says, "I come from Ahmedabad every time... I have been waiting since 5 AM..." https://t.co/mqGcKzpl6t pic.twitter.com/cd2E1P4fbr — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

Another customer told ANI, "I was waiting in line since 12 midnight and now I have got it," holding up his new devices.

#WATCH | Mumbai | A customer, Aman Chouhan, says, "I have purchased iPhone 17PRO Max, one is 256GB and the other is 1TB. I was waiting in line since 12 midnight and now I have got it. It has new features. The orange colour is new..." https://t.co/NnweXyMyKN pic.twitter.com/LS3ns7rHxi — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

A minor fight broke out among a few people in the crowd outside the BKC Jio Centre. Footage shared by PTI showed hundreds outside the flagship outlet, all eager to be among the first to get their hands on the new devices.

As the morning rush grew, the crowd jostled for space in the tightly packed queue. A minor altercation between two individuals escalated into a fistfight, but security personnel intervened promptly.

VIDEO | iPhone 17 series launch: A scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre, Mumbai, prompting security personnel to intervene. Large crowds had gathered as people waited eagerly for the iPhone 17 pre-booking.#iPhone17… pic.twitter.com/cskTiCB7yi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

The iPhone 17 series is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900. The devices went on sale in India on Friday, with both pre-booked buyers and walk-in customers lining up to make their purchases.

To boost sales, Apple's retail partners and distributors have announced a range of launch offers, including cashback, exchange bonuses, and long-term EMI plans. Customers upgrading from older iPhone models can also take advantage of bundled deals on accessories and wearables.