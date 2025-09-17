iPhone 17 In India: Cheaper Than Before, But Still Costs Over 900 Hours Of Work

As Apple's new iPhone 17 hits global markets, the buzz in India isn't just about features; it's about affordability. Despite a drop in local prices, thanks to Apple's increasing manufacturing footprint in the country, the iPhone remains out of reach for most average earners.

The base model iPhone 17 is priced just under $1,000 in India, significantly cheaper than in countries like Brazil ($1,484) or Turkey ($1,885). However, the real cost comes into focus when compared with wages.

According to a Statista report based on International Labour Organisation data, the average gross hourly wage in India ranges from about $1 to $1.60. This means an average Indian worker would need to work approximately 625 to 1,000 hours to afford the base model of the iPhone 17. In other words, that's nearly 16 to 25 weeks of full-time work without spending on anything else. This highlights the significant cost of high-end tech products relative to typical Indian wages.

In contrast, in the United States, where the same iPhone costs around $857 after tax, a worker earning average wages needs just 21 hours to afford it. Even in relatively expensive European nations like Portugal or Hungary, the work hours required are significantly fewer than in India due to higher wage levels.

iPhone 17: How Many Hours Must You Work to Afford It?

India 967 Vietnam 598 Turkey 461 Brazil 409 Mexico 352

While India has seen iPhone prices drop in recent years thanks to local manufacturing reducing import duties, lower wages continue to make the device a luxury for the average citizen. The story is similar in Vietnam, where wages are low and prices, though modest by global standards, remain high in relation to earnings.

Globally, countries like Switzerland and the U.S. offer the most affordable iPhones in terms of work hours, while Brazil, Turkey, India, and Vietnam are among the toughest places to buy an iPhone for the average worker.

As Apple touts new camera upgrades and better durability with the iPhone 17, the question in India remains: how many hours must one work for it to be within reach?