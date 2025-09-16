iPhone 12 Transformed Into iPhone 17 Pro Max? Viral Video Shocks Apple Fans

Apple unveiled its latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, on September 9, with pre-orders beginning September 12 and official sales starting Friday, September 19. While the launch has generated significant buzz, not everyone is eager to spend big on the upgrade. In a surprising turn, a growing number of iPhone users are embracing a viral trend that modifies older iPhone 12 models to resemble the new iPhone 17 Pro Max, all at a fraction of the cost. Thanks to this transformation, many already have their hands on a convincing iPhone 17 Pro Max lookalike.

Watch the video here:

Phone vendors are now converting iPhone 12 to iPhone 17 pro max. pic.twitter.com/XEC7oo4vTC — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) September 15, 2025

A video now making rounds on social media shows mobile phone vendors modifying the outer casing of iPhone 12 units using fibre-body kits and new metal frames, mimicking the sleek titanium finish and updated camera bump of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The result is a convincing visual upgrade that closely resembles the real deal minus the hardware improvements, of course.

This trend has gained popularity among budget-conscious Apple lovers and street vendors in India and Southeast Asia. The video shows side-by-side comparisons of the modified devices and the original iPhone 17 Pro Max, leaving many netizens shocked at the similarity.

However, a glance at the comment sections reveals that not all users are impressed by this viral transformation trend. Many have expressed scepticism and disappointment, calling the modification superficial. "Earlier at least it looked like an iPhone; now it just looks like a cheap copy of the iPhone 17 Pro Max," one user remarked. Another pointed out, "Vendors can't really turn an iPhone 12 into a 17 Pro Max; they're just swapping the body or tweaking the software. Inside, it's still an iPhone 12." A third commenter questioned the purpose of the trend, writing, "I think this is just for content. When you take a photo, will the flash even align properly? It's smart, but not all that wise."