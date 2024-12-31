Delhi Assembly Election: 5 Points On AAP's Satyendar Jain, Who Is Contesting From Shakur Basti

Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Shakur Basti constituency. AAP announced Mr Jain's candidature as part of its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the polls, due in February.
Here are some facts about AAP leader Satyendar Jain:
An architect by profession, Satyendar Jain resigned from his position at the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). A native of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Jain is a well-known social worker who has supported causes like building a facility for Drishti, an organisation for visually impaired girls in Chitrakoot.
Satyendar Jain participated in Anna Hazare's Jan Lokpal movement, where he met Arvind Kejriwal, and went on to become one of the most important members of the AAP.
In 2013, riding on an anti-incumbency wave, the AAP secured a historic win in Delhi, dismantling Congress' 15-year rule. Satyendar Jain won the Shakur Basti constituency, defeating BJP's Shyam Lal Garg. Mr Jain served as Delhi's health minister and also oversaw multiple portfolios, such as industries, power, and urban development, during his three terms in office.
As health minister, he introduced key reforms in Delhi's healthcare system, including AAP's flagship scheme of mohalla clinics, earning widespread recognition.
In May 2022, Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case. The case stems from a 2017 FIR, where Mr Jain was accused of laundering money through four companies linked to him. The ED had attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore, including those tied to Mr Jain's companies and his family's assets. The ED chargesheet alleged that Mr Jain used hawala funds to purchase agricultural land in and around Delhi. The AAP dismissed the allegations as baseless. After over two years in jail, Mr Jain was granted bail in October 2024.
