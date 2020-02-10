Delhi Election Results 2020: Date And Time To Check Counting Of Votes

Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020: Security outside a counting centre at Akshardham.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 took place on February 8 and the results will be out tomorrow, February 11. Voting for the Delhi assembly election closed at 6 pm on Saturday. More than 24 hours later, the Election Commission said around 62.59 per cent of 1.47 crore eligible residents voted in the polls, compared to 67.5 percent in 2015.

Voting was held for all 70 of Delhi's Assembly seats on Saturday, with nearly 2,700 polling stations and 13,000 booths set up across Delhi opening at 8 am. Around 21 centres have been set up for counting of votes

Exit polls predicted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, will win a clear majority and be back in power, defeating the BJP which rules at the centre. Rubbishing the exit polls, the BJP's Manoj Tiwari claimed that his party would win the election with precisely 48 seats and said other parties should not make the excuse of EVM tampering for their defeat.

Date of Delhi Assembly Election Result: February 11, Tuesday

Time for Delhi Assembly Election Result: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. Trends on the Delhi Assembly elections will start coming in soon after the counting starts around 8 am.

Where to watch Delhi Assembly Election Result: You can tune in to NDTV English channel or NDTV Khabar for Hindi election updates on assembly results from 8 am onward.

The Congress was in power in Delhi between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the 2015 polls. Congress contested the Delhi Assembly polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). It fielded candidates on 66 seats leaving four for the RJD. The AAP seeks to retain power on the development plank against the BJP that ran a campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.