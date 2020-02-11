Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Will Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Prevail Over BJP? Results Today

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: Will Arvind Kejriwal get a third term in Delhi or will the BJP.

Will Arvind Kejriwal get a third term in Delhi or will the BJP -- which held a high-voltage campaign -- manage to come to power in the national capital after almost two decades? Or will the Congress prove exit polls wrong and "spring a surprise" in Delhi? The results of assembly election in Delhi will decide the future of politics in the city-state.

The Delhi assembly election 2020 was seen as a direct contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, which is in power at the centre.

The ruling AAP has sought to retain power on the work done in the field of education, health, and in providing cheap electricity and water, while the main opposition BJP conducted a massive campaign, roping in most of its 70 union ministers, 270 MPs and leaders and Chief Ministers from various states, to deliver it's campaign message on anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

Delhi election 2020 was held on Saturday, with 62.59 per cent of the city's voters coming out to exercise their democratic right. The voter turnout in the previous assembly election in 2015 stood at 67.5 per cent.

Exit polls released after the conclusion of voting predicted as many as 56 of the 70 assembly sats for AAP, leaving 14 for the BJP and zero for the Congress.

Health warning: Exit polls usually get it wrong.

Here are the live updates on Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020