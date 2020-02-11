Manish Sisodia Struggles In His Constituency As AAP Heads For Delhi Win

In an up-and-down battle, Manish Sisodia trailed by 1,427 votes from his nearest rival, BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi around noon, when AAP's sweeping victory in the capital was certain.

Manish Sisodia held all key portfolios in the AAP government.

New Delhi:

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raced to a huge victory in the Delhi but the party's number two leader, Manish Sisodia was struggling in a close battle in his constituency.

In an up-and-down battle, Manish Sisodia trailed by 1,427 votes from his nearest rival, BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi around noon, when AAP's sweeping victory in the capital was certain.

Mr Sisodia, the deputy Chief Minister of Delhi who held all key portfolios in the AAP government, is at 13,844 votes while the BJP candidate has 15,271 votes at present.

AAP is leading in 58 seats with a 52.4 per cent vote share and the BJP is leading on 12 seats with 39.9 per cent vote share. The Congress has scored zero in the second consecutive election.

Manish SisodiaDelhi Election ResultDelhi Election 2020

