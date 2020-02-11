Delhi Results Live Updates: AAP's Manish Sisodia Trailing, Nail-Biter For Atishi

Election Results 2020: AAP's Atishi is trailing in Kalkaji

Arvind Kejriwal is set to return as Chief Minister as his party obtained a massive lead over its closest rival in Delhi as counting of votes progressed for the Delhi election. The Delhi-based party is now leading in 58 seats while the BJP is ahead in just 12 seats. "There are several rounds of counting. I will tell our workers there is no need to be disheartened. We are in a good position. In 27 seats, there is only a 1,000-vote gap between AAP and BJP," state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said. "Anything can happen." The Congress has failed to open an account yet again.

Although AAP is well ahead of the BJP, the Delhi-based party is trailing in at least 20 seats it had won in the 2015 elections. For the BJP, which ran a high-voltage campaign for the February 8 election, early trends show a gain of 20 seats.

Among the heavyweights leading in various constituencies are AAP's Rakhi Birla, Ragav Chaddha, Satyender Jain, and Kapil MIsrawho changed camp from AAP to the BJP. All the Congress heavyweights, including Alka Lamba, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Ashok Kumar Walia and Poonam Azad are trailing. Among the AAP heavyweights trailing are Atishi and minister Satyendar Jain.

Exit polls have predicted another term for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP, which powered its campaign on the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at Shaheen Bagh, is likely to put up a good show.

The campaign for the Delhi Election 2020 has been bitter and polarised, the political discourse bogged down by threatening slogans and foul language.

The ruling AAP has sought to retain power on the work done in the field of education, health, and in providing cheap electricity and water, while the main opposition BJP conducted a massive campaign, roping in most of its 70 union ministers, 270 MPs and leaders and Chief Ministers from various states, to deliver it's campaign message on anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

Delhi election 2020 was held on Saturday, with 62.59 per cent of the city's voters coming out to exercise their democratic right. The voter turnout in the previous assembly election in 2015 stood at 67.5 per cent.

Exit polls released after the conclusion of voting predicted as many as 56 of the 70 assembly seats for AAP, leaving 14 for the BJP and zero for the Congress.

Health warning: Exit polls usually get it wrong.

Feb 11, 2020 12:25 (IST) Not apologising" to poll body, says AAP on its voting machine tampering allegation



Even as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) surged ahead of the BJP in early leads as the counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election, the party said it's good to be alert when it comes to the safety of voting machines. After the polling on Saturday, AAP cited videos to back their claim that efforts are being made to tamper with the Electronic Voting Machines from the assembly elections. On asked of the party will apologise to the Election Commission, AAP's Shalini Singh said, "We are not going to apologise. It is very good to be alert. All parties should follow suit. We were very vigilant."

Feb 11, 2020 12:19 (IST) "You can't call it a clean sweep. You can compare the results with 2015. See how much our vote share has grown," BJP leader Priya Chaudhary.

Feb 11, 2020 12:10 (IST) Delhi polls 2020: Celebrations at AAP office as trends show party poised for victory





With blue and white balloons, buntings and giant cutouts of their leader Arvind Kejriwal, AAP workers went into early celebration mode at their party headquarters as trends showed the party leading in 58 of 70 seats.

The drumbeats of victory sounded loud and clear as hundreds of party workers danced to the words "Lage raho Kejriwal" set to tune.

Feb 11, 2020 12:04 (IST) Delhi Elections: "We are again decimated in Delhi," says Congress's Sharmistha Mukherjee



Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee has conceded that the party had again been decimated in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"We are again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection, time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect - all are factors. Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility," Ms Mukherjee tweeted.

Feb 11, 2020 11:56 (IST) Delhi election fight between ''giant and pygmy'': Congress leader



The Delhi Assembly election was a fight between "a giant and a pygmy" and the AAP is winning it despite the NDA government using all its might to wrest power in the national capital, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was qyoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The common people have decided they will choose either BJP or AAP. It''s a vote for the development agenda. The entire government, along with all its entire machinery, had been deployed in Delhi to win this election. From PM to grassroots workers, it''s been a fight between a giant and a pygmy and the pygmy has won," he said.

Feb 11, 2020 11:53 (IST) "We'll have to analyse the results. Probably, we have not been able to match what Arvind Kejriwal was able to deliver": RK Sinha, BJP MP

Feb 11, 2020 11:50 (IST) Election Results 2020: AAP leads Seelampur, BJP gains Bawana

Feb 11, 2020 11:48 (IST) Election Results: Arvind Kejriwal is leading in New Delhi seat



With 11,308 votes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is comfortably placed in New Delhi seat. BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav has polled in 4,909 votes. Romesh Sabharwal has got 949 in his name.

Feb 11, 2020 11:43 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | AAP workers dance to 'dhol' beats as leads show a comfortable victory for the party.



Feb 11, 2020 11:38 (IST) Delhi Election 2020: Know more about the key AAP leaders contesting





#ResultsWithNDTV | Know more about the key AAP leaders contesting #DelhiElections2020.



Feb 11, 2020 11:36 (IST) Aam Aadmi Party's Mini Mufflerman Is Winning Twitter



Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's favourite winter accessory has spawned jokes, memes, and now, an adorable copycat too.

Feb 11, 2020 11:34 (IST) Delhi Elections 2020: Alka Lamba trailing by over 12,000 votes from Chandni Chowk



Congress' Alka Lamba is trailing by over 12,000 votes from Chandni Chowk constituency. AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney is leading in the seat.

Feb 11, 2020 11:33 (IST) Election Results: BJP candidate leading from Okhla



BJP candidate Braham Singh is leading from the Okhla assembly constituency, which has been witnessing large-scale protests against the new citizenship law.

Incumbent MLA Amanatullah Khan was trailing by 194 votes, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.

Feb 11, 2020 11:21 (IST) Election Results 2020: Kapil Mishra trailing in Model Town





AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi maintains lead against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town constituency.

Feb 11, 2020 11:19 (IST) Election Results: BJP's Braham Singh leading by 194 votes from Okhla constituency, AAP's Amanatullah Khan trailing

Feb 11, 2020 11:06 (IST) Delhi Results: Satyender Garg trailing in Shakur Basti

AAP's Atishi is giving a tough fight to BJP's Dharambir Singh in Kalkaji. Atishi is giving a tough fight to BJP's Dharambir Singh in Kalkaji. The AAP leader has polled in 11,416 votes, which is 11 short of the BJP candidate.



Atishi trailing by 11 seats in Kalkaji

Feb 11, 2020 10:57 (IST) Delhi Results: Ragav Chaddha, Satyender Jain leading in respective seats



Among the heavyweights leading in various constituencies are AAP's Rakhi Birla, Ragav Chaddha, Satyender Jain, and Kapil Misra who changed camp from AAP to the BJP.

Feb 11, 2020 10:51 (IST) Election Results 2020: Manish Sisodia ahead by 74 seats in Patparganj

AAP's Manish Sisodia has polled in 8,791 votes in Patparganj. Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP is close second with 8,717 votes.

"Fact that we haven't been able to sort out our leadership issues now, it does demoralise the workers. We are letting the party down by not being decisive. There cannot be a better time for Congress to come back," says Congress leader Sanjay Jha.



Feb 11, 2020 10:38 (IST) Election Results 2020: Doing better than what exit polls predicted, says Delhi BJP chief



"BJP workers should not be disappointed as there are many rounds of counting left. We are much ahead of the exit polls. 27 seats have a difference of 700-1000 votes," he said.

Feb 11, 2020 10:34 (IST) AAP leads Sangam Vihar and Deoli seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is also ahead in Rohini seat.

Feb 11, 2020 10:30 (IST) Delhi Election Results 2020: Congress stalwarts trailing in minority-dominated seats



Congress stalwarts are trailing in minority-dominated seats in the early trends.

Parvez Hashmi was trailing from Okhla where Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ahead.

Arvinder Singh Lovely and Chaudhry Mateen Ahmed were also trailing from their Gandhinagar and Seelampur seats, respectively.

Feb 11, 2020 10:28 (IST) Election Results: AAP's Manish Sisodia is leading in Patparganj



Manish Sisodia, a journalist-turned-social activist and one of the most prominent faces, is seeking a second term from the seat.

Feb 11, 2020 10:21 (IST) BJP gains Gokalpur

Feb 11, 2020 10:19 (IST) Election Results: Arvind Kejriwal leading in New Delhi seat



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has won the seat twice in the past.

Feb 11, 2020 10:07 (IST) Election Results: Here is how key candidates from BJP are faring





#ResultsWithNDTV | Here is how key candidates from BJP are faring in after the first round of counting. #DelhiElectionResults#DelhiResults



Feb 11, 2020 10:04 (IST) Election Results: "Arvind Kejriwal's Free Power Offer Before Polls Impacted The Poor": BJP MP





Arvind Kejriwal's announcement last year to not bill Delhi residents if they use no more than 200 units of electricity a month appears to have had an impact on the poor, BJP MP from Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, said as votes were counted for the Delhi election.

AAP was leading, racing ahead of the BJP in the first hour of counting.

"Arvind Kejriwal's decision two month before the election to give free electricity up to 200 units has had an impact on the poor. If BJP workers succeed in ensuring that the central government's schemes reach the ground, then the BJP's performance will be good," Mr Bhidhuri told NDTV.

"If they don't ensure the schemes reaching the ground, then the Kejriwal government that gives 200 units of free electricity will benefit," he added.

In August last year, Chief Minister Kejriwal had announced that people of Delhi will not be billed if they use no more than 200 units of electricity a month. It costs the government Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 crore annually on power subsidy, the Chief Minister had said.

Feb 11, 2020 10:02 (IST) Delhi Elections: BJP ahead in Krishna Naghar, Hari Nagar seats

Feb 11, 2020 09:55 (IST) Delhi Election Result: "Our Win Will Prove What Real Patriotism Is", Says AAP's Manish Sisodia



As Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raced ahead of the BJP in the counting of votes for the Delhi election, his deputy Manish Sisodia said his party's victory would mean that "real nationalism is to work for the people".

AAP was leading in over 50 seats and the BJP in around 17 seats in the first hour of counting.

"Our victory will prove that real patriotism is that if you get the opportunity in politics, you must work for the people. Work on education, hospitals," Mr Sisodia said.

"Delhi will prove that if a government works sincerely, then it can win. We kept talking about schools and hospitals but the other side tried to vitiate the atmosphere and talk only Hindu-Muslim," the Deputy Chief Minister said, taking a swipe at the BJP.



AAP has accused the BJP of trying to polarize Delhi's voters by crafting the narrative of "anti-national" around protests against the citizenship law, especially at Shaheen Bagh.

Several BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, dedicated their campaign to attacks on those opposing the citizenship law, dubbing them as "traitors". AAP claimed that it would win entirely on its development work in the past five years.

Feb 11, 2020 09:53 (IST) Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely trailing in Gandhi Nagar





Arvinder Singh Lovely is a Congress leader who had walked out of his party in 2017 to join the BJP. He returned to the Congress in February 2018. Mr Lovely has been associated with the Congress for over three decades. He contested in four elections to the Delhi assembly and won each one of them, and was a minister in Sheila Dikshit's government. Mr Lovely, who has been the Delhi Education Minister in the past, lost the fight for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2019 to the BJP's Gautam Gambhir. He served as the Delhi Congress chief until he was replaced by Ajay Maken when the party was decimated in the 2015 state polls after three terms in power. In the Delhi assembly polls, he fought from the Gandhi Nagar seat against the AAP's Naveen Choudhary.

Feb 11, 2020 09:51 (IST) Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP leads Timarpur, Narela seats

Preparations begin for Arvind Kejriwal's victory speech as early trends show massive lead for Aam Aadmi Party.

Feb 11, 2020 09:43 (IST) We miss Sheila Dikshit, could not pitch anyone else effectively: Abhishek Singhvi





AAP should win. BJP seems to be doing better but it will stabilise at a lower figure.

As far as Congress is concerned, we sorely miss (former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader) Sheila Dikshit's persona. We lost a tall leader and we could not pitch anyone else effectively.

I am happy to the extent that BJP is not winning it. AAP's victory is less disappointing to me. AAP has done some good work in education.

The high-pitched campaign by the BJP has worked much less.

Feb 11, 2020 09:39 (IST) Delhi Elections: Counting centres are located across 11 districts







Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies. The counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

After crossing over the 50 seat-mark, AAP's tally has dropped to 48 seats, early trends show. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, however, has a comfortable lead over its closest rival BJP which is leading in 22 seats.

Feb 11, 2020 09:25 (IST) Election Results: BJP ahead in Okhla





BJP candidate Brahm Singh is ahead by 214 votes in Okhla. Shaheen Bagh is part of the Okhla constituency in Delhi, which has a sizeable Muslim population.

The campaign for the Delhi election was deeply polarising; the BJP sought to portray those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Shaheen Bagh as "traitors" and "anti-national".

The party, which has been out of power in Delhi for 20 years, went all out in their narrative against Shaheen Bagh, with Home Minister Amit Shah urging voters to "push the button" of the Electronic Voting Machine so hard that the "current was felt in Shaheen Bagh".

Feb 11, 2020 09:17 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | Celebrations have begun at the AAP office in Delhi.



Early trends show AAP racing ahead of its closest rival, the BJP.



(Photo: ANI)



Feb 11, 2020 09:16 (IST) Delhi Elections 2020: People have welcomed AAP brand of politics: Party leader





"This is not just a vindication of our effort but the AAP brand of politics. Today is a huge day for those who want to see politics of this nation improve," says AAP leader Jasmine Shah.

Feb 11, 2020 08:58 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | Patparganj constituency's AAP candidate Manish Sisodia and BJP candidate Ravi Negi, at Akshardham counting centre.



Counting underway for 70 seats in Delhi.



Feb 11, 2020 08:47 (IST) Delhi Election Results Live: Early trends show BJP leading in Hari Nagar





Early trends show BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is leading in the Hari Nagar seat.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is also BJP state spokesperson, faces Aam Aadmi Party's Rajkumari Dhillon and Congress's Surender Sethi in Hari Nagar.

He has nearly 649,000 followers on Twitter. Before joining the BJP, he had an outfit called "Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena" that he said was a 'task force against traitors, anti-nationals and the corrupt'.

He emerged in the media glare in 2011 when he allegedly barged into the chambers of lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan and attacked him for his views on Kashmir. In 2017, the Delhi BJP appointed him its spokesperson. Early trends show BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is leading in the Hari Nagar seat.

Feb 11, 2020 08:40 (IST) Delhi Assembly Election Results: Counting of votes underway at Gole market counting centre





Feb 11, 2020 08:33 (IST) Delhi Elections 2020: Alka Lamba is trailing in Chandni Chowk





Alka Lamba joined the Congress's students' wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), in 1994 when she was 19. A year later, she won the election to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). In 2002, she was made the general secretary of All India Mahila Congress. Between 2007 and 2011, she served as secretary of the All India Congress Committee. She left the Congress in 2013 and joined the new party formed by Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party. Two years later, she went on to win the election to the Delhi assembly from Chandni Chowk constituency. In 2019, she left the AAP and returned to the Congress.

Feb 11, 2020 08:31 (IST) Delhi Results: Here's how key AAP candidates are faring





#ResultsWithNDTV | Here's how key AAP candidates are faring.



Feb 11, 2020 08:30 (IST) Delhi Elections: BJP ahead in 16 seats, early trends show



The BJP is ahead in 16 seats, early trends show.

The BJP has powered its campaign on the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at Shaheen Bagh. The campaign has been bitter and polarised, the political discourse bogged down by threatening slogans and foul language.

Feb 11, 2020 08:26 (IST) Delhi Election Results: AAP leads Mangol Puri, BJP ahead in Mundka

AAP leads Mangol Puri in outer Delhi. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is also ahead in Jangpura and Kalkaji.

The BJP gains in Mundka.

Feb 11, 2020 08:18 (IST) Election 2020: Raghav Chadha is leading in Rajender Nagar





Raghav Chadha, a chartered accountant, in contesting in Rajinder Nagar. Mr Chadha is pitted against BJP veteran RP Singh, a 58-year-old advertising professional from the same neighbourhood, and Congress's Rocky Tuseed, the youngest candidate in the February 8 election.

Mr Chadha sought votes as "Rajinder Nagar Ka Beta". "The fight is between AAP and BJP. Congress is non-existent and BJP is far behind us," he said. "From Pandav Nagar to Karol Bagh, these are the areas where I have lived all my life. I have been given an opportunity to make my birthplace my workplace," he said.

Feb 11, 2020 08:07 (IST) BJP takes early lead as counting begins in Delhi. AAP leading in three seats.

Feb 11, 2020 08:06 (IST) Counting of votes begins

Feb 11, 2020 07:57 (IST) Delhi Elections: Exit polls will fail, results will be in BJP's favour, says Manoj Tiwari





With counting of votes just minutes away, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that he was confident that the BJP will form the government in Delhi with 48 seats in the 70-member assembly.

"I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats," Delhi BJP president Tiwari said.

When asked about the exit polls that show AAP gaining a majority, he said, "These exit polls are going to fail."

Feb 11, 2020 07:50 (IST) Delhi Election: "Won't Be Surprised If Arvind Kejriwal lose election", Says Kapil Mishra





BJP candidate Kapil Mishra on Monday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he could lose election from the New Delhi constituency.

"The people's mandate is with the BJP. We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from the New Delhi constituency," he said.

Kapil Mishra was a minister in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet. After he fell out with him, he joined the BJP.

The campaign for the Delhi Election 2020 has been bitter and polarised, the political discourse bogged down by threatening slogans and foul language.

Feb 11, 2020 07:49 (IST) Election Results: Congress hopes to emerge as the dark horse in Delhi





The Congress is hopeful of springing a surprise in the national capital even though the exit polls say otherwise.

The party has not been able to match the high octane campaign of the BJP and the "Bijli Paani" narrative of the Aam Aadmi Party, and ran its campaign on development works carried out under late Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from December 1998 to December 2013.

Feb 11, 2020 07:47 (IST) Election Results 2020: When, Where and How to Watch Counting of Votes



Feb 11, 2020 07:47 (IST) Delhi Election Results: A new poster outside AAP headquarters in Delhi





The Aam Aadmi Party's centred its campaign around the pro-people initiatives taken up in the national capital such as the slashing of electricity rates, installation of CCTV cameras and free bus rides for women.

Feb 11, 2020 07:46 (IST) Election Results 2020: Exit polls have predicted another term for Arvind Kejriwal



Exit polls have predicted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP winning as many as 56 of the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, leaving 14 for the BJP and zero for the Congress.

Feb 11, 2020 07:45 (IST) Delhi Elections: Only 62 per cent voting in Delhi





Only 62 per cent of the over 1.47 crore Delhi voters exercised their democratic right.