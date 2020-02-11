Delhi Election Results 2020: "Happy BJP Not Winning": Congress As Party Looks At Another Duck In Delhi

Delhi election results 2020: "As far as the Congress is concerned, we sorely miss Sheila Dikshit's persona," said senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Sanjay Jha said they haven't been able to sort out leadership issues

The Congress looked set to score a duck in the second consecutive election in Delhi as votes were counted on Tuesday. The party, which ruled the capital for three straight terms under Sheila Dikshit - between 1998 and 2013 -- maintained a steady score of zero as AAP took a big lead and the BJP upped its tally since 2015.

In 2015, AAP had won 67 of 70 seats, leaving only three for the BJP and none for the Congress.

On social media, the Congress was on the receiving end of jokes, memes and harsh analysis. The only role ascribed to the party was to help its arch-rival BJP in several seats, narrowing its margin with AAP. As very early leads showed one seat for the Congress, posts on Twitter noted "huge gains" for the party.

The Congress had "maintained its position" in Delhi, joked many Twitter users.

"We promise not to use the word 'introspection' today," remarked party leader Sanjay Jha. It was time for action, he said, a view that was echoed by another leader, Sharmistha Mukherjee.

Many Congress leaders admitted that the party "sorely misses Sheila Dikshit", the three-time chief minister who became the face of development in the capital. Ms Dikshit died last year, leaving a huge leadership vacuum in the Delhi Congress.

"As far as the Congress is concerned, we sorely miss Sheila Dikshit's persona. We lost a tall leader and we could not pitch anyone else effectively," said senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

"I am happy to the extent that BJP is not winning it. AAP's victory is less disappointing to me. AAP has done some good work in education," he added.

Another leader, Sanjay Jha, was asked on its leadership crisis at the national level and whether Rahul Gandhi's narrative had flopped. "The fact that we haven't been able to sort out our leadership issues now, it does demoralize the workers," Mr Jha said.

"We are letting the party down by not being decisive. There cannot be a better time for Congress to come back," he pointed out.

