Election Results 2020: Complete Guide To Check Results, Trends On Election Commission Website, App

The results for Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be declared today. The election commission is expected to release trends from 8 am onwards, while the final numbers will be out by the evening.

The exit poll results have predicted a landslide victory for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, however, the Opposition BJP has claimed that the surveys will fall flat and they will form the government in the national capital.

Now its a matter of few hours when we will see the final results of the Delhi elections.

Meanwhile, to keep you updated with all the latest developments - election trends, results, which party won by how many votes, reactions of the top leader and comparison with previous elections and poll statistics, NDTV has special election coverage plan that starts at 7 am and continue till the results are declared.

How to check election results at NDTV?

- You can watch Delhi election results live on NDTV 24x7 or NDTV India, the coverage starts at 7 am. There will be a live widget on the TV screen that will tell you the latest trends.

- You can simply visit ndtv.com to track the fastest and the most accurate developments. On the homepage, you will find a widget that will get you the latest trends. Through its special coverage page, the NDTV website will also tell you the seatwise results.

How to check election results at Election Commission website?

- Simply log on to the ECI's results website - http://results.eci.gov.in/

- Click the "General Assembly Election Of Delhi - Feb 2020" bar in the top row

- After clicking the red bar, you will see a chart that will show you party wise results on the page. You may also click on the option to check constituency-wise results.

How to check election results at Election Commission App?

- It must be noted that ECI has multiple apps for the users. However, to check results, you have to download the ECI's Voter Helpline app.

- Once the app is downloaded, it asks you to fill in details for registration. While it is advisable to get the registration done for all the features, you may choose to skip, and jump to the home page.

- The App home page shows you the "results" option. Upon tapping the results option, you will see an option where you can check the results for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.