Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Turncoats Contesting From BJP Reap Rich Dividends

The BJP set to romp home with a massive win after 27 years in Delhi Assembly Election 2025, it turns out that the party's bandwagon had served well the turncoats from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. Almost all the leaders from these two parties who switched sides have emerged victorious be it Congress import Arvinder Singh Lovely or the biggest addition from AAP, former minister Kailash Gahlot.

In Gandhi Nagar, BJP's Arvinder Singh Lovely won by a margin of over 12,000 votes over his closest rival, AAP's Naveen Chaudhary. Kailash Gahlot has won from Bijwasan with a margin of over 11,000 votes over hi closest AAP rival.

Three-term Congress MLA Tarwinder Singh Marwah, who switched to BJP, defeated former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by a close margin.

Chhattarpur's sitting MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar who moved from AAP to the BJP, beat three-time BJP MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar, who joined AAP, by over 6,000 votes.

In Rajouri Garden, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Who crossed over from the Akali Dal, managed an easy victory over AAP's Dhanwati Chandela by over 18,000 votes.

The big exception was former AAP minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who contested on a BJP ticket from Patel Nagar and was trailing his AAP rival.

BJP MLA Jitender Singh Shunty, who crossed over to the AAP lost to the BJP candidate by about 5,000 votes.

More than 40 candidates had switched sides ahead of the election.

The BJP is currently leading in more than 45 of Delhi 70 seats, AAP is trailing with 20-plus seats.

