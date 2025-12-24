Delhi Airport Sees 16 Flight Cancellations Due To Fog, Low Visibility

At least 16 flights were cancelled and scores of flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to fog and low visibility conditions on Wednesday.

An official said 11 arrivals and 5 departures were cancelled, and added that operations are running smoothly at the airport.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport that handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

