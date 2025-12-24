Advertisement
Delhi Airport Sees 16 Flight Cancellations Due To Fog, Low Visibility

An official said 11 arrivals and 5 departures were cancelled, and added that operations are running smoothly at the airport.

Read Time: 1 min
Delhi International Airport Ltd operates Indira Gandhi International Airport (Representational)
New Delhi:

At least 16 flights were cancelled and scores of flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to fog and low visibility conditions on Wednesday.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport that handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

