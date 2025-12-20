Advertisement
129 Delhi Airport Flights Cancelled Due To Dense Fog

Read Time: 1 min
The official said at least 66 arrivals and 63 departures have been cancelled. (Representational)
New Delhi:

At least 129 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Saturday due to dense fog, according to an official. Flight operations have been disrupted for the past several days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog, resulting in low visibility conditions.

The official said at least 66 arrivals and 63 departures have been cancelled.

"Low Visibility Procedures are currently in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X in the afternoon.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport, which generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.        

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

