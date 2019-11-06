Delhi's Air Quality Remains In "Very Poor" Category

Delhi air quality had improved slightly on Tuesday from the previous days giving some respite to people suffering from pollution.

All India | | Updated: November 06, 2019 14:16 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category

Delhi air in "very poor" category on Wednesday morning.


New Delhi: 

Delhi's air quality continued to be in the "very poor" category on Wednesday as schools reopened in the national capital. The air quality index was recorded at 324 on Tuesday morning while last night it was at 309.

However, the air quality had improved on Tuesday from the previous days giving some respite to people suffering from pollution.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ''good'', 51-100 ''satisfactory'', 101-200 ''moderate'', 201-300 ''poor'', 301-400 'very poor'' and 401-500 'severe''. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.
The Meteorological Department forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain, only thundershowers towards the evening today.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 31 degrees while the minimum will be 18 degrees celsius, the MET said.



