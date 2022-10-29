Clear Sky With Shallow Fog Likely For 3 Days In Delhi: Weather Office

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 396 at 10 am. (Representational)

The national capital is likely to witness mainly clear skies with shallow fog in the morning over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 31.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, on Saturday and the minimum at 15.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was 63 per cent at 5:30 pm.

The capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 396 at 10 am.

It was 357 on Friday, 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday (Diwali).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

