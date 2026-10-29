Delhi Air Force Golf Course Shut, Air Chief's Farewell Cancelled Amid Land Row

The Air Force Golf Course, which houses a sports complex, a swimming pool and other amenities, was closed until further orders on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of a planned farewell for outgoing Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, officials said.

The development comes days after the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) issued notices to the facility to return the land on Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Centre has expedited the process to reclaim prime land parcels in the surrounding area.

An official present at the premises on Lok Kalyan Marg said that notices had been served and the complex would remain closed until further notice.

It is learnt that a planned farewell for outgoing Air Chief Marshal Singh at the sports complex had to be cancelled following the closure of the facility.

Sources said the facilities for airmen and Agniveer (Vayu) personnel within the complex were also affected.

The sports complex is located near the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Grounds, where the L&DO under the MoHUA has also taken steps to reclaim land.

Workers and residents of the jhuggis around the area said that the slum clusters surrounding the Jaipur Polo Grounds and the Delhi Race Club had also witnessed demolitions over the past two weeks, with debris from demolished structures still lying in the area.

Over the past several weeks, the government has initiated a review of prime land parcels near Lok Kalyan Marg through the L&DO with a view to reclaiming plots used for defence golf and sports facilities.

The MoHUA had earlier asked the concerned entities to hand over the land housing the Air Force Golf Course.

In August, the department evicted the Delhi Race Club from its 53-acre premises on Lok Kalyan Marg, citing the requirement of the land for an unspecified public purpose.

It also reclaimed the Jaipur Polo Ground from the India Polo Association, citing broader public purposes, governance and defence infrastructure projects.

The department has also initiated eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club to reclaim its 27-acre premises, citing the need for defence infrastructure. The matter is pending before the court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)