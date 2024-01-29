Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor Colour Code To Be Changed From 'Silver' To 'Golden': Delhi Metro

This corridor is expected to be made operational by March 2026, it said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to change the colour code of the upcoming Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, being built under its Phase-IV, from 'silver' to 'golden' for better visibility and convenience of the passengers, officials said on Monday.

The Delhi Metro has colour-coded all its operational corridors for easier identification by the passengers.

The DMRC has decided to change the colour code of the upcoming Delhi Aerocity – Tughlakabad metro corridor from 'silver' to 'golden' for better visibility and convenience for the passengers, the official said.

"The decision has been taken since the golden colour can be displayed more prominently and clearly on trains, rather than silver colour, which tends to get mixed with the overall silvery texture of the stainless steel body of the metro trains. Therefore, the selection of 'golden' as the colour code would ensure better visibility on trains and will be more convenient for passengers," the DMRC said in a statement.

A coloured strip indicating the colour code of that particular corridor is displayed prominently on the body of the trains. For example, a train operating on the blue line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida/Vaishali has a blue strip below the window.

The Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor will be 23.62 km long with 15 stations. This corridor will connect the Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line) with the Airport Express Line, and provide connectivity to many new areas in the southern part of the national capital.

This corridor is expected to be made operational by March 2026, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)