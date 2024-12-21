Delayed Exams, Holiday: Students Behind Bomb Threats To 3 Delhi Schools, Say Cops

The students were counselled and their parents were given a warning.

At least three schools hit by bomb threat emails have turned out to be victims of their own students, the Delhi Police has discovered.

One of the several schools that received bomb threats was Venkateshwar Global School, which received a threatening email a day after a mysterious blast occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28.

A police officer said the email was sent by two siblings enrolled in the school because they wanted the exams to be postponed.

During counselling, both students revealed that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools, the officer said.

They were allowed to go after their parents were given a warning.

After the email was reported, police conducted a thorough check of the school and declared the threat to be a hoax.

According to another police officer, two more schools located in Rohini and Paschim Vihar were sent threatening emails by their students.

The reason was the same – the students wanted schools to be shut.

In both matters, the students were allowed to go after they were counselled and their parents were warned.

Bomb threats have been sent to over 100 Delhi schools, sparking panic, over the past 11 days.

Police have found that the emails were sent through a VPN (Virtual Private Network), making it tough for them to locate the perpetrators.

Since May this year, more than 50 bomb threat emails have targeted not only schools but hospitals, airports and airline companies in Delhi.

Police are yet to make any breakthroughs in these cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)