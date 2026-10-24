Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

JDU Expels MLA Anant Singh, Wife For 'Defying Orders, Campaigning For Rival'

Anant Singh, a don-turned-politician, had virtually revolted against the JD(U) when he started campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Anuj Singh for the Bihar legislative council elections.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
JDU Expels MLA Anant Singh, Wife For 'Defying Orders, Campaigning For Rival'
Singh vowed to "defeat" JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar in the council polls.
Patna:

The JD(U) on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh and ex-legislator Neelam Devi for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement issued by its Bihar unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the party said Singh's primary membership was "terminated with immediate effect for defying party directives, using insulting language against top leadership and campaigning for a rival party's candidate in the recent legislative council elections".

Anant Singh, a don-turned-politician, had virtually revolted against the JD(U) when he started campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Anuj Singh for the Bihar legislative council elections.

He vowed to "defeat" JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar in the council polls by supporting and canvassing for Anuj Singh.

The JD(U) also recommended to the Bihar assembly speaker that Anant Singh's membership as an MLA be terminated under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Ex-party legislator Neelam Devi's primary membership was also terminated with immediate effect over her alleged involvement in anti-party activities, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Anant Singh, JDU, Bihar Politics
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com