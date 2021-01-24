Defence Research Body To Display Anti-Tank Guided Missiles On Republic Day

File photo of Republic Day parade on January 26, 2020.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will have two tableaux at this year's Republic Day parade -- one showcasing light combat aircraft Tejas' successful take-off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in 2020, and another displaying full complement of anti-tank guided missile systems.

The second tableau of the DRDO will showcase its third generation fire and forget missile NAG, helicopter-launched missile HELINA, man portable anti-tank missile with a range of 2.5 km, another anti-tank missile SANT and laser-guided missile for Arjun tank called ATGM, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The first tableau celebrates the successful demonstration of carrier operations of indigenously-developed Tejas fighter jet from INS Vikramaditya on sea.

Tejas successfully demonstrated landing on a 90-metre runway and take-off from short run of 145 metres in 2020, the ministry noted.