Defence Ministry Approves Arms Procurement Proposals Worth Rs 28,732 Crore

The defence ministry on Tuesday approved the procurement of military equipment and weapons worth Rs 28,000 crore that included swarm drones, carbines and bulletproof jackets.

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals of the armed forces amounting to Rs 28,732 crore were accorded by the DAC," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The approval to the new procurement proposals came amid India's over two-year-long border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

The ministry said approval to procure four lakh close quarter battle carbines was granted to combat the "current complex paradigm of conventional and hybrid warfare".

"This is set to provide a major impetus to the small arms manufacturing industry in India and enhancing AtmaNirbharta (self-reliance) in small arms," the ministry said.

"Considering the demand of enhanced protection against the threat of enemy snipers to our troops deployed along the Line of Control, and in close combat operations in counter-terrorism scenario, the DAC accorded AoN for bulletproof jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection," it said.

