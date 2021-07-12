'Deeply Saddened' By Deaths In Lightning Strike In Rajasthan: PM Modi

PM Modi expressed deepest condolences to the families of the dead. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deepest condolences over the deaths of at least 16 people due to lightning strikes in several districts of Rajasthan.

"Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. Deeply saddened by the demise of people. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the state.

He has also ordered compensation for the injured.

The chief minister earlier expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning in the Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran districts.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner, Anand Srivastava said informed that 29 people were rescued from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them.

"With the help of locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. They were taken to the hospital. Of these, 16 people have died," he added.