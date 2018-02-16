Decomposed Body Of Missing Woman Found Stuffed In Suitcase In West Bengal

The deceased, identified as Shilpa Agarwal, used to operate a 'sahayak kendra' of a nationalised bank from her house at Mejia in Bankura district, the police said.
The arrested man, Rajiv Kumar, was the manager of the same branch, the police said.
The victim had told her family that she was going to visit her aunt's house at Asansol in West Burdwan district on Friday.
She was missing since Saturday and her family had lodged a complaint with the police.
Police said they had received a complaint about stench emanating from the trolley bag kept in the store area of the apartment. On opening the bag, they found her decomposed body, cut into pieces.
Police said investigations are on.