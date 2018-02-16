Decomposed Body Of Missing Woman Found Stuffed In Suitcase In West Bengal The police received a complaint about stench emanating from the trolley bag kept in an apartment. On opening the bag, they found her decomposed body, cut into pieces

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT The arrested man is the manager of the bank where the victim worked. Burdwan, West Bengal: The decomposed body of a woman customer care operator was found stuffed in a trolley bag at an apartment of a banker couple in Durgapur following which the man and his wife were arrested, police said today.



The deceased, identified as Shilpa Agarwal, used to operate a 'sahayak kendra' of a nationalised bank from her house at Mejia in Bankura district, the police said.



The arrested man, Rajiv Kumar, was the manager of the same branch, the police said.



The victim had told her family that she was going to visit her aunt's house at Asansol in West Burdwan district on Friday.



She was missing since Saturday and her family had lodged a complaint with the police.



Police said they had received a complaint about stench emanating from the trolley bag kept in the store area of the apartment. On opening the bag, they found her decomposed body, cut into pieces.



Her family alleged that Kumar had committed the crime as Ms Agarwal had been demanding that he return the Rs 1 lakh which he had taken from her.



Police said investigations are on.





