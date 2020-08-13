Death Count Due To Floods Rises To 110 In Assam

More than 14,205 persons are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Baksa and Morigaon districts (File)

The death count due to the floods in Assam has risen to 110 while more than 56 lakh people have been affected by the deluge so far.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Thursday informed that while 110 people have lost their lives, a total of 56,89,584 have been affected across 30 districts of the state.

The flood situation in Assam is deteriorating with the death count increasing due to natural calamity in various districts.

Earlier this week, an official bulletin said that over 9,200 persons were suffering due to the deluge across these districts.

According to flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 14,205 persons are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Baksa and Morigaon districts.

