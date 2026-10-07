Rat In Dosa To Extort 25 Lakhs? Twist After Complaint Against Mumbai Eatery

A dead rat found in a dosa at a Mumbai eatery led to an immediate suspension of the hotel's license last week, on September 28. This, however, was not the end of the ordeal for Radhakrishna Hotel in Mumbai's Borivali. The hotel owner soon started receiving calls threatening to release the video. A demand of Rs 25 lakh was placed to close the case.

On September 24, Mansi Acharya had visited the Radhakrishna Hotel along with two men and a child. The dine-out turned chaotic after Acharya alleged that a dead rat was found inside a Mysore Masala Dosa, one of the items they ordered for the table.

According to Acharya, her brother had already taken a few bites of the dosa when he discovered a small dead rat inside it. The discovery left him severely shocked, and he immediately vomited.

The complainant then called the Borivali Police Station and reported the incident.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Food and Drug Administration suspended the hotel's license on September 28.

The hotel owner claims that the incident brought the hotel to the verge of closure.

Subsequently, the hotel owner began receiving calls threatening to spread the video further. It is alleged that the accused also contacted the hotel owner's relatives and spread the news about the alleged incident.

The caller placed a demand of Rs 25 lakh as compensation. The owner was allegedly mentally harassed through repeated phone calls, and a settlement was reached at Rs 6 lakh.

On September 29, the hotel owner lodged a complaint with the Borivali police. By then, Rs 1 lakh in cash had already been given to the caller.

Borivali Police laid a trap, and the woman was called to collect another Rs 6 lakh. The police caught the woman red-handed while accepting the extortion amount.

The caller, the prime accused in the case, is the same woman - Mansi Amit Acharya, 36, a resident of Gorai in Borivali.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the Borivali police are also investigating the roles of other accused individuals.

(With inputs from Padmesh Pawar)