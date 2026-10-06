Adani Airport Launches Swirl Transit Hotel At Navi Mumbai International Airport

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Tuesday announced the launch of an 80-room transit hotel at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), offering travellers the convenience of resting, refreshing or working within the airport.

Located on the arrivals level of Terminal 1 at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the two-floor Swirl Transit Hotel is designed for passengers with long layovers, early departures, late arrivals and short-stay requirements, it said.

The hotel will offer hourly and overnight stays, along with dining and hospitality services, the company said.

Guests can opt for four-hour or overnight stays, with access to shower facilities, dining and a range of hotel services.

The hotel has 80 rooms across six categories, ranging from 130 sq ft to 410 sq ft. These include Superior Single, Superior Double, Superior Twin, Superior Accessible, Junior Suite and Executive Suite rooms, AAHL said.

"Swirl Transit Hotel brings accommodation into the airport environment, giving travellers greater flexibility to rest, work or refresh between flights. Navi Mumbai International Airport is being developed as a large-scale aviation and passenger services hub, and offerings such as Swirl add to the convenience of travelling through the airport. We see an opportunity to take this proposition to other airports across our network and build a wider transit hospitality offering," said Suchit Bansal, Chief Executive Officer for non-aero business at AAHL.

The property includes a 24-hour all-day dining restaurant with seating for 40 guests, along with round-the-clock in-room dining, grab-and-go options and a bar, it said.

AAHL said it also plans to introduce the concept at the company- operated Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati, where a 21-room property is planned on Level 3 of the arrivals area within the airport-secured zone of Terminal 2.

The Guwahati property will cater to transit passengers, arriving travellers, departing passengers with extended waiting periods and business travellers, AAHL said, adding dedicated workstations and meeting-friendly spaces will enable guests to attend to work between flights.

The launch of Swirl Transit Hotel is part of AAHL's broader focus on expanding non-aeronautical services across its airport network, creating additional options for passengers while strengthening the range of services available within the airport environment, the company said.

Developed to serve the growing aviation needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the greenfield NMIA commenced commercial operations in December 2025, while international operations began from July 15 this year with a flight service to Abu Dhabi, operated by Air India Express.

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