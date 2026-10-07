Hotels, Cabs And Shuttle: Services At Navi Mumbai Airport Get A Boost

Ahead of the winter schedule with more flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport, auxiliary services at the airport are getting a major boost with several new transport and stay options now available to the public who will fly through the airport.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is also strengthening its public transport and ground mobility infrastructure ahead of the Winter Schedule 2026-27, with a wider network of buses, taxis, autorickshaws, car rentals, and airport shuttles aimed at improving connectivity across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The airport, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), is preparing for the Winter Schedule that will run from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027 which will see more passenger footfalls at the airport with more flights arriving and taking off from the airport.

As part of the expansion, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched e-Shivai electric bus services from NMIA which was flagged of by Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Speaking at the launch, Sarnaik said, "Through MSRTC, these bus services we are starting from today from Dadar, Borivali and Swargate. Pune we are connecting NMIA with a very nominal cost."

"As the major flight operations at T1 Santacruz Airport are expected to shift to NMIA in due course of time, we have come up with this initiative that will boost connectivity and help people travel with minimal cost. The prices are kept very nominal," Sarnaik added.

The first phase of MSRTC services will connect the airport with Dadar, Borivali and Pune. Fares from NMIA have been set at Rs 450 for Pune, Rs 210 for Borivali, and Rs 170 for Dadar East.

Read More: Adani Airport Launches Swirl Transit Hotel At Navi Mumbai International Airport

For these services, children below 12 years and women travelling with a National Common Mobility Card will be eligible for a 50 per cent fare concession.

The Dadar-NMIA service will operate through Sion and Atal Setu, while the Borivali-NMIA route will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Terminal 1, Bandra, and Atal Setu. The Pune route will have two daily services, with one operating in the morning and another in the afternoon. MSRTC also plans to introduce services connecting NMIA with Thane and Nashik by mid-November.

Private bus operator Chalo Bus is already providing 21 daily services connecting NMIA with Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar, and the World Trade Centre in Colaba. The operator is also adding capacity during peak periods to cater to passenger and airport employee movement.

For the hours between arrival and departure, there's now a better place to be for passengers who have to spend time at the airport.

The Swirl Transit Hotel at the Navi Mumbai International Airport now offers 80 rooms across six categories, flexible stays, 24-hour dining, in-room dining, Wi-Fi, workspaces and more, giving passengers the freedom to rest, refresh or catch up on work without leaving Terminal 1.

Within Navi Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) is operating seven dedicated airport routes, A1 to A7, linking Terminal 1 with Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar and the Airport Project Office. Services between Belapur and Nerul are available every 15-20 minutes during peak hours, while further connectivity to Vashi and Panvel is planned.

The airport is also expanding taxi and last-mile connectivity. Uber Go and Uber Premier will provide app-based cab services, while Uber Auto will cater to passengers seeking on-demand autorickshaw services for shorter journeys. Prepaid taxi and autorickshaw facilities, along with car rental services, are also being introduced at the airport.

Bharat Taxi is scheduled to begin operations at NMIA from October 10 with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles, adding another option for passengers travelling to and from the airport.

A complimentary inter-airport shuttle service is also being introduced between NMIA and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Operated by Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo, the shuttle will run every hour and provide passengers with a direct transfer option between Mumbai's two airports.

Overall ground transport capacity at NMIA is being scaled up to 4,594 vehicles and services, including 3,787 app-based taxis, 184 car rentals, 171 autorickshaws and 547 buses.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)