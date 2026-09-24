Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai Enters World's 50 Best Hotels 2026: History, Rooms And Stay Cost

Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace has moved up on the global hotel rankings. The landmark property has climbed from No. 38 last year to No. 30 on The World's 50 Best Hotels 2026 list. The ranking was announced in Paris on September 15, with Rosewood Hong Kong taking the top spot, followed by Capella Bangkok and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

The Taj Mahal Palace is the only Indian hotel to feature in the 2026 global Top 50 list. Located in Colaba, right opposite the Gateway of India, the hotel has been one of Mumbai's most recognisable landmarks for more than a century.

But what is it actually like to stay here? And how much does a night at one of Mumbai's most famous hotels cost?

The Taj Mahal Palace Opened In 1903

The story of the Taj Mahal Palace goes back to December 1903, when the hotel opened its doors in Mumbai. According to Taj Hotels, it was built by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata and became the first hotel of what later became the Taj group.

Over the years, the hotel has hosted royalty, political leaders, celebrities and other well-known guests. Its location has also played a big part in its identity. The property looks out towards the Gateway of India and the Arabian Sea, while its interiors combine heritage details with more modern hotel facilities.

Taj currently describes The Taj Mahal Palace as its global flagship property.

How Many Rooms And Suites Are There?

According to the hotel's official website, The Taj Mahal Palace has 243 rooms and 42 suites. There are several room categories, depending on the view and the kind of stay you are looking for. Guests can choose from city-view rooms as well as options overlooking the Arabian Sea. The Taj Club rooms also come with access to the Taj Club Lounge and additional services.

The suites are where the stay gets much bigger. The hotel lists options such as the Grande Luxury Suite, Signature Suite and the Tata Suite. The Grande Luxury Suite measures 121 sq m and comes with a private balcony overlooking the Arabian Sea. The Signature Suites range between 121 and 139 sq m and feature original artwork and curated pieces.

Then there is the Tata Suite, which is spread across 465 sq m. It has two bedrooms, a formal dining room, office, private gym, spa with sauna, butler's pantry and a meeting room.

What Else Does The Hotel Offer?

You don't really have to leave the property for food or a little downtime. The hotel has several restaurants and bars, including Loya, Wasabi by Morimoto, Golden Dragon, Souk, Shamiana, Harbour Bar and Sea Lounge. There is also the J Wellness Circle, an outdoor pool, Taj Salon and a 24-hour fitness centre.

For guests staying in select rooms, the hotel also offers Taj Club services, while other services include concierge assistance, personalised butler service and 24-hour in-room dining.

How Much Does A Night At The Taj Mahal Palace Cost?

This is where there isn't one straightforward answer. Taj's official website does not show one fixed price for a night at the hotel. The rate changes depending on the date, room or suite you choose and the booking offer available at the time. The website lists different rates and plans, including room-only and breakfast-inclusive options. So, if you are planning to stay here, the exact cost needs to be checked for your travel dates.

For a hotel that opened its doors in 1903 and has now moved up to No. 30 on the World's 50 Best Hotels list, a stay here is as much about the address and history as it is about the room itself.