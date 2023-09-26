Dead Rat Found In Breakfast For Cops Amid Bengaluru Bandh Over Cauvery Row

In a shocking incident, a dead rat was found in the breakfast served to police assigned on security duty in Bengaluru amid bandh and protests called by farmers over the Cauvery water dispute in the state capital, said officials.

"Today a dead rat was found in one of the breakfast packets from the meals supplied to the police assigned for duty in the ongoing Bengaluru Bandh and protests in the Cauvery water dispute," said Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Anucheth.

The incident happened in the morning when policemen who were on duty in the state capital were served breakfast from a nearby hotel.

"After the dead rat was found in one of the packets of rice meal, the police personnel were outraged," said the Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police.

The Joint Commissioner of Police asked Yeshwantpur police to inquire about the private hotel that supplied the food to the personnel. The hotel owner was also issued a notice regarding the issue.

"A case will be registered against the hotel owner. Luckily, the matter came to light beforehand while no one had eaten the dead rat food," said Anucheth.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)