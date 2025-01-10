Advertisement
Dead Rat Found In Packet Of Popular Snack, Gujarat Girl Gets Diarrhoea

The incident took place in Prempur village of Gujarat's Sabarkantha.

Read Time: 1 min
Dead Rat Found In Packet Of Popular Snack, Gujarat Girl Gets Diarrhoea
The dead rat was found in a packet of Gopal Namkeen.

A one-year-old suffered diarrhoea after eating snacks (namkeen) from sealed in which a dead rat was found. The incident took place in Prempur village of Gujarat's Sabarkantha.

The dead rat was found in a packet of Gopal Namkeen. The girl's father said, "We bought a packet of Gopal Namkeen and my wife was feeding the daughter when she started vomiting after eating. We found a dead rat in the packet."

My daughter fell ill and suffered diarrhoea and was admitted to Davad hospital, the father said.

We demand strict action from the Food and Drugs Department against Gopal Namkeen against negligence.

- with inputs from Mahendra Prasad

Dead Rat Found In Food, Gujarat, Sabarkantha
