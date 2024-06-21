Dead Rat Found In Sambar At Popular Ahmedabad Restaurant, Video Goes Viral

The latest incident unfolded when a customer at Ahmedabad's Devi Dosa food joint.

India's real-life culinary nightmare, after featuring a human finger and a centipede inside ice cream, continued with the discovery of a dead rat in a bowl of sambar in one of Ahmedabad's popular eateries.

This shocking incident at Devi Dosa restaurant in Nikol follows closely on the heels of other recent distressing discoveries, including a live cobra found inside an Amazon package in Bengaluru.

The latest incident unfolded when a customer at Ahmedabad's Devi Dosa food joint reported finding a dead rat in their sambar. The customer informed the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and in response, the Health Department issued a notice to the restaurant's owner citing severe health and hygiene violations.

Speaking to ANI, Bhavin Joshi, Food Safety Officer at the AMC, issued a stern appeal: "I appeal to all the business operators of Ahmedabad Corporation to be very careful with the food they serve to the customers so that such incidents can be avoided."

The video of the customer showing the dead rat swimming in the sambar has gone viral on the internet, earning a lot of views.

"Please I request food and drug department don't take money under the table and don't approve such hotels," a person commented on social media.

Bizarre things being discovered in everyday items is not new. Recently, a doctor in Mumbai found a human finger in his ice cream ordered online. In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a woman found a centipede in a tub of ice cream she bought off Blinkit.