DDA Housing Scheme 2017 Draw Today: All You Need To Know A DDA draw for a new housing scheme will be held today at Vikas Sadan Auction Hall. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received a total of 46,182 applications for 12,617 flats to be allotted across four income categories.

Of the 12,617 flats, around 10,000 are unoccupied, while 2,000 have been lying vacant. The DDA flats are available for all income groups - high, medium, low and janta. They are classified as HIG- 85, MIG- 403, LIG - 11,757 and Janta - 372.



The price for the flats range from Rs 7 lakh to over Rs 1.26 crore. The four categories of houses are - HIG (high-income group) flats priced between Rs 53.52 lakh and Rs 126.81 lakh; MIG (middle-income group) flats ranging from Rs 31.32 lakh to Rs 93.95 lakh; LIG (low-income group)/one-bedroom flats ranging from Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 30.30 lakh; and Janta flats ranging from Rs 7.07 lakh to Rs 12.76 lakh.



DDA's Principal Commissioner (Housing) JP Agarwal said that all efforts have been made to address all concomitant issues, including water supply and transportation.



The housing scheme that was launched on June 30 saw a sale of about 90,000 forms.



"The deadline ended on September 11 and the total number of applications received stand at over 46,000. The last date for applying for any rectification in forms ended on November

10," another senior DDA official said.



