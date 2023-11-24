DDA Housing Scheme 2023: Registration For 32,000 Flats Starts Today. Check Details

The prices of the flats range from Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 5 crore.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering 32,000 newly constructed flats, including luxury penthouses, under its 'Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023'. Registration for the flats, which will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, will start today. The flats are located in Dwarka, Loknayakpuram and Narela. The prices range from Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 5 crore. According to DDA officials, the authority will charge a nominal registration fee for potential buyers to apply for the scheme.

Applicants can apply online at the DDA website - dda.gov.in/eservices.dda.org.in. The scheme includes flats in all categories - super high-income group (SHIG), HIG (high-income group), MIG (middle-income group), LIG (low-income group), and EWS (economically weaker section). They are available in Narela, Dwarka, Sector 19B, Dwarka Sector-14, Vasant Kunj, and Loknayak Puram in the planned phase.

The prices of the flats for different categories are as follows:

EWS flats start from Rs 11.5 lakh

LIG flats from Rs 23 lakh

MIG flats from Rs 1 crore

HIG flats from Rs 1.4 crore

Super HIG flats from Rs 2.5 crore

Penthouses from Rs 5 crore onwards

Notably, this is the first time the DDA is offering more than 1,100 luxury flats, including penthouses and high-income group (HIG) flats, in Dwarka Sector 19B, overlooking the Golf Course.

The luxury flats, along with some MIG (mid-income) flats in Dwarka Sector 14 and Loknayakpuram, will be available through e-auction mode. Additionally, 728 EWS flats in Dwarka Sector 19B, 316 LIG flats, and 1008 EWS flats in Dwarka Sector 14, along with 224 EWS flats in Loknayakpuram and over 28,000 flats in Narela across various categories, will be offered through the First Come First Serve (FCFS) mode.

According to PTI, currently, 24,000 flats are ready for occupancy, and the construction of the remaining 8,500 will be completed in the next six months.

How to apply

Visit the official DDA website at dda.gov.in. https://dda.gov.in/

Create login credentials by providing your PAN and other necessary details.

Log in using the credentials you have created.

Register yourself for the scheme on the website.

For more information, you can contact the DDA call centre at 1800-110-332. You can also check the DDA's official website for detailed information.