DDA's Witty Spin On <i>Pushpa 2</i> Dialogue Grabs Attention

The 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise became a massive success, transcending regional boundaries from South to North India. Audiences across the country loved its songs, dialogues, and iconic performances, particularly by lead actor Allu Arjun. The movie gained a cult following, inspiring countless memes and becoming a promotional favorite for politicians and corporates alike. The film's content generated several trends related to dance moves to hand postures. Now, its part two Pushpa 2: The Rule is in cinemas and doing great in terms of numbers. Adding to this trend, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recently joined the bandwagon. They shared a creative Instagram post, using the film's popularity to promote their affordable housing flats, giving the iconic dialogue a relatable twist.

The post features a split image, with the upper section showcasing Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2: The Rule and the lower section displaying DDA flat towers. Accompanying the image is a witty dialogue that reads, "Flats sun kar mehenga samjhe kya? DDA ka flat hai main." Translated into English, it means, "Hearing it's a flat, did you think it's expensive? No, it's a DDA flat!"



Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 shows no signs of slowing down. On Tuesday, the film minted Rs 36 crore in Hindi version, taking the total to Rs 375 crore. The film consolidated its blockbuster status after scoring terrific numbers on weekdays like Monday and Tuesday. The film is already set to enter the Rs 1000 crore club globally. It smashed the records of Shah Rukh Khan Jawan, Pathaan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 which emerged as the blockbusters of last year.

Pushpa 2 - The Rule - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.