Days After Delhi Building Collapse, 54 Shops Sealed In Chandni Chowk

Days after seven people were killed in the collapse of a paying guest accommodation in Delhi's Satya Niketan, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has inspected 1,355 buildings being used as paying guest accommodation across the city.

Around 27,000 people are staying in these buildings, according to the civic body.

In a separate action on Thursday, the civic body sealed 54 shops allegedly operating from basements in Chandni Chowk. It also carried out 41 demolition actions across its 12 zones and sealed 61 properties.

54 Shops Sealed In Chandni Chowk

The 54 shops were sealed at properties in Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk, following directions from the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee.

According to the civic body, the basements were being used for commercial activities in violation of Delhi's building bye-laws and the 2021 Master Plan for Delhi.

The civic body also cited the absence of mandatory clearances from the Fire Department and other statutory authorities.

The shops were sealed under Sections 345-A and 347 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

1,355 Paying Guest Accommodations Inspected

Civic body officials have so far inspected 1,355 buildings being used as PG accommodation, with around 27,000 occupants.

The survey comes days after the Satya Niketan building collapse, which has brought renewed focus on the safety of buildings being used as paying guest accommodation.

The civic body is compiling details of the buildings as part of the exercise and will decide further action based on its findings.

41 Demolition Actions Across Delhi

The civic body carried out 41 demolition actions on Thursday and issued 32 show-cause notices and three demolition orders.

Major action was reported from Khureji Khas, Jagatpuri and Laxmi Nagar. In West Delhi, the civic body carried out demolitions in Paschim Puri, Madipur, Subhash Nagar, Vipin Garden, Bakkarwala, Nangli Vihar and Nihal Vihar.

In Madanpur Khadar Extension, four panels on the fifth floor of a G+5 building were cut before the structure was sealed.

A day earlier, the civic body had demolished 46 properties and sealed 20 others over alleged violations of building rules and the Master Plan of Delhi.

Satya Niketan Collapse

The action comes days after a paying guest accommodation collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, killing seven people.

The incident has brought scrutiny on unauthorised construction, building safety and the regulation of PG accommodation in the capital.

The survey and enforcement action are now underway across the city's 12 zones.