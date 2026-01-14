'North Indian Women Told To Stay At Home, Bear Child': DMK MP Sparks Row

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has sparked a massive political row with a remark comparing North India women and Tamil Nadu women. Maran, a four-time MP from Chennai Central, has said that while women in Tamil Nadu are asked to study, their counterparts in North India are asked to "work in the kitchen" and "bear children".

Addressing students at Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women, Maran said, "Our girls ought to be confident and proud with a laptop, whether you attend an interview or pursue postgraduation. That confidence is in Tamil Nadu where we ask girls to study and study. What do they say in the North? Girls? Don't go to work, be at home, be in the kitchen, bear a child, that's your job."

"No, this is Tamil Nadu, a Dravidian state, the land of Kalaignar (former Chief Minister late M Karunanidhi), Anna (former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, and (Chief Minister) MK Stalin. Here, your progress is Tamil Nadu's progress. That's why global companies come to Chennai because everyone here is educated, not just in Tamil, but in English as well. They lead. The government plays a key role in women's progress. We will always get your love and support," Maran, the brother of billionaire Kalanithi Maran, said. The DMK MP said Tamil Nadu is the best state in India and MK Stalin is the country's best Chief Minister.

At the event, Deputy Chief Minister and MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, distributed laptops to students under the Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil scheme today. "Today, I am happy to distribute laptops to all of you students. I wish you a very Happy New Year and Pongal. It is often said that once girls complete their education, they contribute significantly to society. We are proud of all our girl students. This educational institute has a rich history. In 1974, Karunanidhi named this college Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women, opened new buildings, and provided extensive infrastructure," he said.

The remarks have drawn a sharp response from the BJP. Narayanan Thirupathy, BJP spokesperson in Tamil Nadu, said, "Once again, Dayanidhi Maran has abused north Indian people. I feel very bad about how these people are allowed to do this, although this is regular from DMK. I don't think Dayanidhi Maran has common sense."

BJP leader Anila Singh said Maran's remarks are "unfortunate". "He has forgotten that he lives in Bharat and Bharat worships Shakti. If he thinks that Shakti can be divided into North, South, East and West, he doesn't understand our culture. I want to ask him about what women in the party he has allied with, about Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or our President Droupadi Murmu.This divisive politics is not going to work," she said.

DMK, however, has defended Maran's remarks. "It depends on the party that is ruling the state. Now Congress is empowering women. There is no doubt that wherever Congress is ruling, they are doing good work for the education of women... Here in Tamil Nadu, we fought for women and empowered them. We gave them education. We gave them employment. We have also reserved seats in government jobs. We have been working for the advancement of women's rights from the beginning. In the north, there is nobody to fight for the women. That's all," DMK's TKS Elangovan said.

DMK sources said Maran intended to motivate women students to make use of government schemes to become educated, empowered and employable. "It's a matter of pride that Tamil Nadu alone accounts for more than 40% of the industrial women workforce in the country. It is in this context that this must be seen," a source said. Asked about the criticism, the source said, "The comparison is debatable, but there is a message".