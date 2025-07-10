MK Stalin Steps In To Resolve Dispute Between Maran Brothers Over Sun TV

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was said to have asked DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and his elder brother and chairman of Sun TV Network Kalanithi Maran, to amicably resolve the dispute between them over the shares of Sun TV Network.

A reliable source on Thursday said the DMK president had recently asked the Maran brothers to sort out the differences in the interest of the family.

There was, however, no official confirmation from the Maran brothers.

The move to patch up differences between them comes a month after Dayanidhi sent a legal notice to his elder brother, his sister-in-law, and six others, objecting to the share transactions of the Sun TV Network, which took place in 2003.

He alleged that Kalanidhi allotted 60 per cent of the shares of Sun TV to himself without 'consultation or approval' of the existing majority shareholders and in collusion with other respondents, and thus became a majority shareholder with controlling interest.

However, on June 20, Sun TV informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that the matter dated back to 22 years, when the company was a closely held private limited company, and that all acts were done 'in accordance with legal obligation and duly vetted by intermediaries concerned before the public issue of the company.

