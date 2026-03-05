Day 5 Of Security Curbs In Kashmir After Protests Against Khamenei's Killing

Security restrictions continue to remain imposed in Kashmir to prevent protests over killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Prepaid mobile phone service has been suspended after internet services were curtailed in the Valley following protests. Due to restrictions, shops and business establishments are also closed. According to senior officials, restrictions will remain enforced until Friday.

From Sunday, Internet services remained curtailed as part of preventive measures to maintain law and order. Srinagar's city centre, Lal Chowk, continues to remain sealed off after thousands gathered there on Sunday to mourn the death of Khamenie.

Striker restrictions have been imposed in Shia-dominated areas to disallow any gathering or march towards Lal Chowk.

It's the first time in the last six years Lal Chowk had to be barricaded with tin sheets and concertina wire to prevent protests in the city centre.

While the intensity of protests has largely been contained, there were reports of stone pelting and clashes between police and protesters in Singapore Pattan in the Baramulla district yesterday. A police officer is among several people injured during the clashes.

As part of efforts to restore peace, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting with legislators, civil society groups and religious leaders in Srinagar. He emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and harmony.

According to a senior police official, they are monitoring the situation, and a decision to ease restrictions will be taken only after Friday prayers.

For Shia Muslims Ayatollah Khamenei was the highest religious authority, and his death in US-Israel bombing triggered massive protests and outpouring of grief and anger.

While protests and processions remained peaceful on Sunday. On Monday, when police disallowed their march towards Lal Chowk, protesters turned violent and pelted stones at security forces. Police used tear gas shells and batons to control the situation.

Police have arrested people who threw stones and those involved in distributing the law and order situation. Cases have been filed against several people, including Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah, for sharing "misleading content" on social media.

The government has closed schools and colleges till the weekend, and universities have postponed exams in the wake of security restrictions that have been imposed to prevent protests.