Day 4 Of Pran Pratishtha Rituals: Holy Fire Lit For Havan At Ayodhya Ram Temple

As the Vedic rituals ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple have entered their fourth day on Friday, the holy fire was lit, which will be followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the historic temple will take place on January 22.

The fourth-day rituals began at the temple today at 9 a.m. with the lighting of holy fire.

The idol of Shri Ram Lalla, which was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, will be given 'Aushdhadhiwas' (medicinal abode), 'Kesaradhiwas' (saffron abode), 'Dhritashiwas' (Dhrita abode), and 'Pushpadhiwas' (flower abode).

Following this, the idol will be kept in saffron and later in grains.

The temple doors will be closed to visitors until January 22 and will be reopened the next day.

Meanwhile, as 'Pran Pratishtha' Day approaches, the security in Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram has been stepped up, the area where Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai resides.

Visuals showed posters of Ram Lalla installed in several places in the city as it gears up to hold the grand ceremony. Selfie points have been established in several places near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, situated near the Naya Ghat at the intersection of Ram Path and Dharm Path.

Posters and banners featuring Ram Lalla were seen illuminating the 'Ram Nagri'.

As the celebrations of 'Amrit Mahotsava' continue, the 'Vishwa Hindu Parishad' has set up tea stalls to provide free tea and biscuits to the visitors coming to Ayodhya.

Ayodhya is observing 'Amrit Mahotsava' ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The photos were shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas were seen leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the Sri Ram Temple.

According to the VHP, members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra also participated in the prayers.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' was carved by Arun Yogiraj, a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; however, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on January 22 for the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all Central Government offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day till 02:30 pm.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. To enable employees in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 14:30 hours on January 22, 2024," the notification read.

Various activities have been planned by organizations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

