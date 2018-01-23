India Means Business, PM Modi Tells Top Global CEOs At Davos: 10 Points

Davos 2018: PM Narendra Modi held round-table meeting with over 40 top CEOs from across the world
Davos: India means business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to top CEOs from across the world, as he hosted a round-table meeting in Davos. The prime minister narrated "India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India," Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet. PM Modi, who is the first prime minister to attend the World Economic Forum in over two decades, will also interact with CEOs of Indian companies separately. In broadest engagement ever at the World Economic Forum, the Indian delegation will offer yoga classes on the icy slopes, the foreign ministry said on Friday, the latest high-profile attempt to promote Indian traditions abroad.
Here is 10-point cheat sheet to Davos 2018:
PM Modi, who is in Davos for about 24 hours, held a bilateral meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset. "Productive discussions on steps to further deepen our bilateral cooperation," the foreign ministry said in a tweet after the meeting. The two leaders also discussed the progress on automatic exchange of tax information, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with over 40 global industry bosses from 18 countries, including Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, Airbus CEO Dirk Hoke, lasted for nearly two hours in which he invited everyone to speak and raised their concern and suggestions. He responded to each query, addressing each CEO personally. Together, the industry titans represent companies that have a cumulative market cap of $3.3 trillion.
PM Modi said he was moving from ease of doing business to ease of living, his new focus would be less conflict with government; the move was welcomed by the CEOs unanimously.
India which aims to showcase its potential as a driver of global economic growth also hosted a reception at the Congress Center - the main venue of the World Economic Forum attended by nearly 1,500 delegates. Participants at the reception got a glimpse of India's rich culture and a taste of Indian cuisine, that included samosa and kachaudi.
Two yoga teachers from India will hold daily classes at the summit, which has attracted 70 heads of state and government, including US President Donald Trump as well as celebrities, chief executives and top bankers.
Later in the day, PM Modi will deliver a keynote address at the plenary session of the Davos summit. PM Modi has said he "looks forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community".
The Indian presence this year is the largest in the 48-year history of the WEF. Nearly 130 Indian CEOs are attending the annual event in which over 2,000 business leaders and 70 heads of state and governments are participating. Indian PMs have generally skipped the meet as it usually clashes with India's Republic Day week.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, actress Cate Blanchett and music legend Elton John were felicitated on Monday at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards. "Power needs a reversal more than anything in the world," Mr Khan said in his acceptance speech. The awards honour "artists who have shown exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world".
Ahead of the meet, WEF's Inclusive Development Index - an annual measure of countries based on growth and development, inclusion and equity - has ranked India 62nd on a list of 103 countries. China ranks 26th while Pakistan is 47th.
Meanwhile, the heavy snow is burying the summit venue - Davos. Some pre-summit meetings were cancelled or delayed as many delegates waded through snow-blanketed streets with luggage, looking for their hotels, or had to wait for road crews to dig their limousines out of drifts. Part of the main train line into Davos had been buried in snow over the weekend, forcing people onto buses, and helicopters were disrupted by poor visibility.