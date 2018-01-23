India Means Business, PM Modi Tells Top Global CEOs At Davos: 10 Points

Davos 2018: PM Narendra Modi held round-table meeting with over 40 top CEOs from across the world

Davos: India means business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to top CEOs from across the world, as he hosted a round-table meeting in Davos. The prime minister narrated "India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India," Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet. PM Modi, who is the first prime minister to attend the World Economic Forum in over two decades, will also interact with CEOs of Indian companies separately. In broadest engagement ever at the World Economic Forum, the Indian delegation will offer yoga classes on the icy slopes, the foreign ministry said on Friday, the latest high-profile attempt to promote Indian traditions abroad.