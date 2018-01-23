Globalisation Losing Sheen, Some World Leaders Want To Stall It: PM

PM Narendra Modi addressed the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum In Davos.

Davos/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the opening plenary session at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The first Indian Prime Minister to attend the session in Davos, PM Modi has pitched India as an investment destination and major driver of global economic growth. In his address, PM Modi also asked the world to unite against what he called the three biggest challenges -- climate change, terrorism and an increased protectionism. The Indian presence this year is the largest in the 48-year history of the World Economic Forum. Nearly 130 industry leaders from India are attending the annual global business event.