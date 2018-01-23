Narendra Modi In Davos LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Speech At World Economic Forum In Davos At 3:45 This Afternoon

Here are the LIVE updates from day 2 of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum meeting:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote speech at the plenary session of the World Economic Forum in Davos today. PM Modi's will be the opening speech of this years World Economic Forum or WEF meet. Prime Minister Modi, the first Indian prime minister to attend the WEF in Davos since Deve Gowda in 1997, said he "looks forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community". The top annual global business meet will be attended by 70 head of states. 38 heads of major international organisations such as the WTO, the IMF and the World Bank, and nearly 2,000 CEOs including over 100 from India will be present at the summit. Yesterday, India hosted a welcome reception for the global elite who have come to Davos to attend the annual World Economic Forum meet. During the announcement of the official programme, the WEF said that this years summit will see the largest-ever engagement of global leaders. India too has come to Davos with its largest-ever delegation. International security, environment, and global economy will be the focus areas of discussions. The theme for this years meeting, spread over 400 sessions, is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs from across the world in Davos, kicking off India's broadest engagement ever at the World Economic Forum in the snow-covered mountain resort of Switzerland. The Prime Minister narrated "India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India".