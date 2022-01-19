Rahul Gandhi's 'Teleprompter' Dig At PM Over Davos Speech Glitch

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said not even the teleprompter could handle "such lies". (File)

Rahul Gandhi today tweeted on a glitch that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi stop his virtual address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos last evening and start over.

"Itna jhooth teleprompter bhi nahin jhel paya (not even the teleprompter could handle such lies)," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

A flurry of tweets from BJP handles blamed the glitch on the Davos organisers.

"Don't those getting excited at the tech glitch not realise that the problem was at WEF's end? They were not able to patch PM, so requested him to start again, which is evident in the way Klaus Schwab said that he will again give a short introduction and then open up the session...," tweeted Shalabh Mani Tripathi, media adviser to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Similar tweets emerged on the timelines of other BJP leaders too.

Others tweeted a video that explained what went wrong.

PM Modi's speech started without the English interpretation, the video said, and he was interrupted mid-speech by the coordinator. Klaus Schwab announced the start of the official session after that, the video explained, and then PM Modi restarted his speech with the English translation.

In his speech at the five-day online 'Davos Agenda' summit, PM Modi said India saved many lives by supplying essential medicines and vaccines during pandemic.

He also told world leaders it is the best time to invest in India, as he detailed various steps the country has taken to make it the "most attractive" investment destination in the world.

"India offers a 'bouquet of hope' to the world. It includes our trust in democracy; it includes our technology, our temperament, and talent," he said.