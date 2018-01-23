When Birds Did The Tweeting, Harry Potter Was Unknown: PM Modi On 1997

An Indian PM last came to Davos in 1997. That was when Harry Potter was an unheard name, tweeting was done only by birds and Amazon referred to dense forests, PM Modi quipped.
"There was no Euro, no Asian financial crisis, no sign of Brexit. Very few had heard of Osama bin Laden and Harry Potter also unknown," he grinned.
Chess players were not in danger of losing to the computer and Google had not emerged in the cyberspace.
"In 1997, if you looked for Amazon, you would get information about rivers and dense forests. Tweeting was the job of birds, not humans," he said.
That year, when then prime minister HD Deve Gowda visited Davos, India's GDP was only a little over 400 billion dollars. "Today, it has grown six times," PM Modi said.
The theme of Davos that year was "building the network society". Twenty-one years later, he said, given the technological and digital advances, that subject "seems centuries old".
"Today we are not only a complex, networked society but we are living in the world of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Cobot."
But even then, said the Prime Minister, Davos was ahead of its time and offered a glimpse into the future.
Mr Modi is the first Indian PM to address the World Economic Forum at Davos, a gathering of the world's political and business elite.