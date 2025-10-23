Daughter's Dream, Father's Will, And Bag Of Coins: Story Behind A Scooter

A daughter's dream, a father's will to fulfill it, and a bag full of coins - a two-wheeler showroom in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district witnessed a heartwarming story of hope and love this Dhanteras.

Bajrang Ram's daughter Champa Bhagat wanted a scooter costing nearly Rs 1 lakh. For Bajrang Ram, a farmer of modest means, this was a Himalayan task. But mountains bow before love. Every day, Bajrang Ram would put a few coins into a tin box. Over six months, he managed to save whatever he could, put the coins in a sack, and carried it into the Honda showroom.

The staff was surprised, but astonishment turned to awe when they heard the story behind the bag full of coins. Anand Gupta, the showroom director, was deeply moved. "It's not about money. It's about respect for hard work. It's an honour to serve someone whose dedication inspires us all."

Gupta welcomed the family, offered them tea, and asked the staff to start counting the coins. One by one, the coins clinked on the counter. Each of them represented a day of hope and a father's sacrifice and love. The coins added up to Rs 40,000, and Bhagat Ram said he could avail a loan for the remaining amount. The paperwork done, he was handed over the keys to a brand-new Honda Activa, his daughter's dream.

When Bajrang Ram turned the ignition on, Champa's eyes filled with tears of joy. For her, it wasn't just a scooter, it was her father's faith, his endless effort, and the silent message that love always finds a way. "This is the happiest day of my life," she said, holding the keys like a treasure.

To make the day more memorable, the family won a mixer grinder under the showroom's "Scratch & Win" offer -- a small but symbolic reward for their fascinating journey. As the family left the showroom, bystanders and staff clapped, not for their purchase but for the story behind it.