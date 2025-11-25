Class 9 Student Found Dead, Note Alleges School Principal Molested Her

Police in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district have arrested the principal of a private school after a 15-year-old student died by suicide on Sunday, leaving behind a note that alleged molestation and physical abuse by the principal. The victim, who studied in Class 9, hung herself in her school's hostel room.

Police confirmed that the suicide note had serious accusations against the principal, specifically mentioning "bad touch," molestation, and abusive behaviour, which allegedly drove her to take the extreme step. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahi Mohan Singh said that the principal was immediately arrested following the recovery of the suicide note.

"The student allegedly mentioned molestation and sexual harassment by the school principal, based on which the accused is being questioned," SSP Singh said.

The police have registered a case and sealed the victim's room. Following a post-mortem, the teenager's body was handed over to her family.

Victim Lived in Illegally Operated Hostel

This incident has brought to light serious irregularities at the private school, which is run by the Rural Education Committee and offers classes from 6th to 12th grade.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was living in an illegally operated hostel on the school premises. The hostel housed 33 students - 22 boys and 11 girls, including the victim.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate for the Baghicha area, Pradeep Rathiya, stated that more information would be made public following a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Jashpur Collector has formed a dedicated team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's suicide in the hostel.

The investigation team has been directed to probe all aspects of the case, including the allegations of mental and physical abuse, and is mandated to submit its comprehensive report within seven days.