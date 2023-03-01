Daman Teen Dies By Suicide Just Before Class 12 Board Exam

The student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, police said (Representational)

Apparently facing academic stress, a student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a school hostel just before appearing for CBSE Class 12 board examination in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, police said on Wednesday.

Satyam Sharma, 18, a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Daman town of the Union Territory, ended his life on Tuesday morning, Daman police station in-charge Vishal Patel said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed he took the extreme steps due to exam stress, he said.

The teenager was found hanging from the ceiling of the dormitory of his school hostel before he was to appear for his chemistry exam, Mr Patel said.

"He was to appear for CBSE Class 12 board exam for chemistry subject at a centre located at the Coast Guard school in Daman at 9 am on Tuesday. He, however, hanged himself from the ceiling using a nylon rope before the exam," the police official said.

The incident came to light when Sharma's friends started searching for him as they were getting ready to leave for the exam centre, he said.

"The school staff took him to Marwad government hospital where he was declared dead. As per preliminary investigation, the student was under stress due to the ongoing board examination, but the matter is being thoroughly investigated," he said.

